Aer Lingus Grows In Cork: New Routes To Nice, Dubrovnik

LONDON – Ireland’s Cork Airport continues to grow. Following Air France’s capacity increase on its nonstop Paris route, n ational carrier Aer Lingus will be adding new routes to Nice and Dubrovnik.

The expansion comes following the inaugural flights launched this week to Lisbon, which is operating on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights to Nice will commence on May 1 next year on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Services to Dubrovnik will launch on May 4, 2019, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It is unclear what the timetables are for both flights, however.

In 2019, over 50 routes will be on offer from Cork Airport to destinations across the UK, Europe, and the USA.

Cork believes that there will be a 7% increase in passenger numbers next year to 2.6 million.

The airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy, commented on these new additions, welcoming further investment from Aer Lingus. “Aer Lingus is our longest serving and biggest airline partner,” he said.

“We are delighted to see the airline continuing to grow and invest in Cork with Nice and Dubrovnik flights now bookable for 2019, along with the commencement this week of a new year-round Lisbon route.”

Aer Lingus will now have up to 23 routes operating from Cork Airport.

MacCarthy continued on how Cork and Aer Lingus are listening to fliers requests, with Nice and Dubrovnik being among the most-requested new destinations.

“Scheduled Nice and Dubrovnik connections from Cork have been among the top-requested from passengers across the south of Ireland,” he said. “We are delighted that these routes are now available from Cork Airport, giving travelers greater choice, along with the award-winning customer service, convenience, and low-cost car parking that the airport offers.”

This announcement brings to seven the number of new destinations announced in a few weeks for Cork Airport.

“We are forecasting overall passenger growth of 7% in 2019 which, despite Brexit, will demonstrate a strong performance once again next year,” MacCarthy concluded.

It seems that Cork is open to launching more routes from the UK regardless of the political implications that the country is facing at the moment.

For Aer Lingus, this increased expansion adds confidence into the Cork market, as well as increased market share from the airport.

Greg Kaldahl, the Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at Aer Lingus continued on its track record of positive operations from Cork. “Aer Lingus is excited to announce two brand new routes to Dubrovnik and Nice for Cork in 2019, as well as additional seat capacity and the extension of the recently added Cork Lisbon route to all year round.”

“We have a proven track record of servicing a broad array of European destinations from Cork and we are delighted to announce our new Cork summer schedule today,” he said.

Kaldahl said that each new Aer Lingus route “opens up new travel opportunities for the people of Cork for both leisure and business, and we remain committed to enhancing our offering from Cork Airport in the coming years.”

Overall, Cork Airport will continue to grow, especially with help of these two new routes.

All of these significant route addition and frequency upgrades will help Cork Airport achieve its forecast of 2.6 million passengers per year and beyond.