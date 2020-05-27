Airways Magazine

Aer Lingus Cancels Cityjet Route Contract

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aer Lingus Cancels Cityjet Route Contract MIAMI – Aer Lingus (EI) canceled its contract with Cityjet (WX), which provided flights on behalf of the former on various routes, including ones from Dublin to London City Airport...
  • Boeing To Lay Off 6,770 Employees MIAMI – Due to low demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has decided to lay off 6,770 employees from its US workforce.  In the previous month, Boeing...
  

Aer Lingus Cancels Cityjet Route Contract

Aer Lingus Cancels Cityjet Route Contract
May 27
17:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Aer Lingus (EI) canceled its contract with Cityjet (WX), which provided flights on behalf of the former on various routes, including ones from Dublin to London City Airport (LCY).

According to EI, its decision to terminate its wet-lease agreement with WX and “cease operations for the foreseeable future on the Dublin  London City route” is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the industry – specifically, the closure of LCY and the uncertain duration thereof.

London City Airport suspended commercial and private flights on March 25 after the UK government announced COVID-19 response measures.

In its statement, the Irish carrier said that impacted guests set to travel with EI to/from LCY had been contacted directly and advised as to what options were available to them.

In addition to the LCY route, WX had also operated flights for EI under a wet-lease arrangement between Dublin and Paris and Dublin and Birmingham. Alas, low passenger demand has also taken its toll on said operations.

Cityjet has said that a thorough review of the business is now ongoing with a view to transforming it in such a manner that it can be made viable for the future. In April 2020, Kieran Wallace of KPMG was appointed examiner to WX’s parent company by the High Court.

Consultations with Unions in regards to the move

According to rte.ie, Cityjet signaled last week the start of a consultation process with unions that could lead to up to 700 redundancies across Europe, including 276 in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The report states that the Fórsa Union, representing the pilots, said that it had put forward alternative proposals that would allow the Dublin base of the airline to remain “operation-ready” in anticipation of a recovery in passenger demand before the year ends.

Among the proposals were a planned pay cut by up to 50% for pilots and cessation of all arrangements “to encourage cost savings”, all accompanied by absolute flexibility before the resumption of flight operations.

However, Fórsa official Ian McDonnell said that despite the alternative approach AL offered, “it’s become clear that CityJet intends to crew its Irish registered aircraft out of Dublin with employees based in Denmark and possibly other Scandinavian bases.”

McDonnell added that WX had a contract with SAS which was held by its Irish parent company CityJet DAC.

The Fórsa official said, “It’s extremely disappointing, particularly because Mr. Justice Michael Quinn, in granting the examinership, stated the number of people employed in the company was a relevant factor.”

“CityJet’s Dublin base has been in operation for 27 years, and many pilots have spent the majority of their aviation career with the airline.”

Prior to the crisis, WX had 1,175 employees on its payroll, of which more than 400 are based in Dublin, home to its headquarters.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Aer LingusCityjet
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0