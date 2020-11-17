LONDON – Aer Lingus (EI) has chosen Manchester (MAN) as the airport for its Summer operations. The carrier secured just over 1,500 new slots at MAN, enough to operate a full Summer of flights with four long-haul aircraft.

The airline is reported to have based four aircraft at MAN for Summer 2021, one Airbus A330, and three Airbus A321LRs.

Photo: Shon Fridman

The carrier recently secured its membership in the Oneworld transatlantic joint venture, giving it some additional backing from partners to help boost sales on the routes.

The most likely routes are to be Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which could be operated with the Airbus A330 as EI has no competition on these routes.

The company’s choice seems very considered as Oman Air (WY), Hainan Airlines (HU), and Westjet (WS) have also cut their presence in Manchester for Summer 2021.

Featured image: Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.