MIAMI – An Aer Caribe Antonov AN-32 cargo plane has veered off the runway upon landing at FAP Francisco Secada Vignetta International Airport (IQT) in Iquitos, capital of Loreto Region and Peru’s fifth-largest city.
According to Aviation Safety Network, a Flightsafety.org service, the aircraft veered off the runway, suffering loss of both wings and major damage to the fuselage. All Crew members have been reported safe at this time.
More details will follow as they are made available.
Featured Image: Rendering of the Aer Caribe Cargo Antonov An-32. PHOTO: Aer Caribe
