MIAMI – An Aer Caribe Antonov AN-32 cargo plane has veered off the runway upon landing at FAP Francisco Secada Vignetta International Airport (IQT) in Iquitos, capital of Loreto Region and Peru’s fifth-largest city.

According to Aviation Safety Network, a Flightsafety.org service, the aircraft veered off the runway, suffering loss of both wings and major damage to the fuselage. All Crew members have been reported safe at this time.

