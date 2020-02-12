Aegean Unveils New Livery On Three Brand-New A320neo (+Video)

MIAMI – Greek-based airline, Aegean (A3), has finally showcased its long-awaited livery revision, currently being carried on its three brand new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The new livery is inspired by the Greek sky and seas showcasing the country’s incredible historical architecture and heritage.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was in attendance at the unveiling ceremony alongside key stakeholders and many of Aegean’s employees.

Aegean Airlines new livery reveal

“The Greek government actively supports companies that focus on cutting-edge technology, respect their employees and adopt sustainable growth practices,” said Mitsotakis.

“Aegean combines vision with reason and while flying, remains grounded. This is an attribute that the country needs, especially from Greek companies,” added the Prime Minister.

Aegean’s CEO, Dimitris Gerogiannis, said that “2020, signifies a new beginning, with a new dynamic, new potential and a new identity for Aegean. The next 24 months will be extremely creative for us since we will design our renewed product offering.”

“For all of us, the new aircraft represents primarily a platform that enables our people to work consistently towards creating a better traveling experience for our passengers,” concluded Gerogiannis.

The airline’s Chairman, Eftychios Vassilakis added, “In the wake of our 3rd decade, we are committed to continuing investing and working towards gaining our passenger’s trust, operating responsibly, protecting the environment as well as offering growth opportunities for our employees.”

“We will continue joining forces with partners to achieve common goals. With a new brand identity that embodies the true spirit of Greece and our values of hospitality and credibility, we aspire that our new fleet will continue our legacy and become a symbol of a new dynamic period for Greece as well,” Vassilakis said.

New A320neo and A321neo aircraft

Aegean is expected to receive a minimum of 46 brand-new A320neo family aircraft by 2025—a mix of A320neos and A321neos. It is the largest private investment in Greece, which is valued $6.5 billion at list prices.

The airline states that for the next six years, it will invest over $500 million each year in the expansion and modernization of its fleet and by July 2020, the airline will receive 6 brand new aircraft bringing its fleet count to 65 aircraft.

The new A320neo is set to enter scheduled service for A3 on February 14th, 2020, with its first flight taking off from Athens, Greece and Munich, Germany.