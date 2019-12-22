Aegean Takes Delivery of First A320neo

LONDON – Aegean, Greece’s largest airline, took delivery of the first of 45 A320neo family aircraft, with all 45 expected by the end of 2024.

The initial order was placed by Aegean just six months ago, in June 2019, for 30 A320neo family aircraft.

This has been complemented by 16 more A320neos coming from lessor’s order books. By July 2020, Aegean will have six A320neos in its fleet.

Aegean’s first A320neo is their maiden aircraft feature a new livery. The full livery is yet to be unveiled, as the tail was covered up during pre-delivery flight testing in Toulouse.

Once all A320neo family aircraft are delivered to Aegean it will become the largest private sector investment in Greece.

Aegean has selected Pratt & Whitney’s’ Geared Turbofan Engine (GTF), to power their A320neo family fleet.

Aegean already uses the IAE engines on their existing A320ceo fleet, which is the GTF’s predecessor.

Aegean will be able to reduce their CO2 and NOx emissions, as well as their operating costs.

The A320neo will also allow Aegean to explore new routes that were previously not sustainable, with their existing A320ceo fleet.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, Aegean CEO commented on the delivery, with great delight expressed.

“The delivery of the first state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo is a significant milestone for our development and competitiveness.”

“AEGEAN already operates the most comprehensive network in terms of seat capacity and a number of destinations ever served by a Greek airline and we intend to continue to invest in its development to the benefit of our customers”.

“For our people, the new aircraft is a platform that will allow us to create innovative services for our passengers, but also a great multiplier of their capacity for further professional development”, he added.

Aegean, the largest airline the flag carrier of Greece carried 14 million passengers in 2018.

This includes it’s subsidiary Olympic Air. Aegean is also a member of Star Alliance and received the Skytrax World Airline award for the best European regional airline in 2019.

In 2020, Aegean plans to offer 19.2 million seats in 2020 and fly to 155 destinations.

Aegean currently operates an all-Airbus fleet. As of December 20, 2019, their fleet has an average age of 11.1 years and consists of a single A319, 37 A320ceos and 11 A321ceos. Its first A320neo is still to be added to their fleet list.