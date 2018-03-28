Airways Magazine

Aegean Commits to 30 A320neo Family Aircraft

March 28
14:32 2018
LONDON – Aegean Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 30 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, comprising of 20 A320neos and ten A321neos.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 46 Airbus aircraft (37 A320s, eight A321s and one A319).

Eftichios Vassilakis, Vice-Chairman of Aegean Airlines stated: “Aegean’s decision to select the latest generation Airbus A320neo Family follows an intense and exhaustive evaluation to determine the best aircraft for Aegean’s growth and long-term success.”

Vassilakis also added “these aircraft will be key for us to pursue our mission of providing services of high standards for our passengers on short and medium haul services.”

Likewise, Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are delighted that Aegean, an all Airbus customer, has chosen the bestselling single-aisle Family, becoming a new operator of the type.”

“The commonality these aircraft offers along with lowest operating costs, longest range and a more spacious cabin make the A320neo Family the best choice for growing airlines such as Aegean,” he added.

This is yet another strong commitment for Airbus and the A320neo Family on top of an aircraft that has 6,000 orders from 100 different customers.

The A320neo family currently has 60% percent share of the market. The A321neo seats between 185 and 240 seats, which will give Aegean more seat capacity to thrive in the Greek and European markets respectively.

