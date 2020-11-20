LONDON – Aegean Airlines (A3) announced it will offer 33 seasonal routes for summer 2021. Of these 33 routes, 11 will have no direct competition. Out of these new connections, 27 routes will be served twice-weekly. Others might see higher frequencies, according to the airline.
Aegean Airlines is Greece’s flag carrier and the largest Greek airline in terms of the total number of passengers carried, the number of destinations served, and the size of its fleet. Since June 2010, it has been a member of the Star Alliance and operates scheduled and charter services from Athens and Thessaloniki to other major Greek destinations and to a number of European and Middle Eastern destinations.
Athens International Airport (ATH) in Athens, Thessaloniki International Airport (SKG) in Macedonia, and Larnaca International Airport (LCA) in Larnaca are its main hubs. It also makes use of other airports in Greece as bases, some of which are seasonal. Its head office is located in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens.
2021 Seasonal Flights Schedule
|Routing
|Start date
|Weekly frequently: in the week Aegean begins
|Corfu – London Gatwick
|1 May
|3
|Corfu – Lyon
|8 May
|2
|Corfu – Milan Malpensa
|4 June
|2
|Corfu – Moscow Domodedovo
|4 May
|2
|Corfu – Paris CDG
|2 May
|2
|Corfu – Rome Fiumicino
|4 June
|2
|Corfu – Venice
|3 June
|2
|Heraklion – Berlin Brandenburg
|3 April
|3
|Heraklion – Geneva
|7 May
|2
|Heraklion – London Gatwick
|1 May
|2
|Heraklion – Milan Malpensa
|24 May
|2
|Heraklion – Prague
|15 May
|1
|Heraklion – Vienna
|8 May
|2
|Heraklion – Warsaw
|16 May
|1
|Mykonos – Lyon
|17 June
|2
|Mykonos – Madrid
|15 June
|2
|Mykonos – Milan Malpensa
|31 May
|2
|Mykonos – Naples
|3 June
|2
|Mykonos – Paris CDG
|1 June
|2
|Mykonos – Rome Fiumicino
|31 May
|3
|Mykonos – Venice
|31 May
|2
|Mykonos – Zurich
|1 June
|2
|Santorini – London Gatwick
|1 May
|2
|Santorini – Madrid
|17 June
|2
|Santorini – Milan Malpensa
|28 May
|2
|Santorini – Munich
|10 May
|2
|Santorini – Paris CDG
|11 May
|2
|Santorini – Rome Fiumicino
|28 May
|2
|Santorini – Venice
|28 May
|2
|Santorini – Zurich
|13 May
|2
|Thessaloniki – Berlin Brandenburg
|28 March
|2
|Thessaloniki – Hamburg
|30 March
|2
|Thessaloniki – Zurich
|29 March
|3
Featured image: Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNA just landed at Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviato_ita
