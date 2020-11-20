LONDON – Aegean Airlines (A3) announced it will offer 33 seasonal routes for summer 2021. Of these 33 routes, 11 will have no direct competition. Out of these new connections, 27 routes will be served twice-weekly. Others might see higher frequencies, according to the airline.

Aegean Airlines is Greece’s flag carrier and the largest Greek airline in terms of the total number of passengers carried, the number of destinations served, and the size of its fleet. Since June 2010, it has been a member of the Star Alliance and operates scheduled and charter services from Athens and Thessaloniki to other major Greek destinations and to a number of European and Middle Eastern destinations.

Athens International Airport (ATH) in Athens, Thessaloniki International Airport (SKG) in Macedonia, and Larnaca International Airport (LCA) in Larnaca are its main hubs. It also makes use of other airports in Greece as bases, some of which are seasonal. Its head office is located in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens.

Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNB taxing to the gate at Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

2021 Seasonal Flights Schedule

RoutingStart dateWeekly frequently: in the week Aegean begins
Corfu – London Gatwick1 May3
Corfu – Lyon8 May2
Corfu – Milan Malpensa4 June2
Corfu – Moscow Domodedovo4 May2
Corfu – Paris CDG2 May2
Corfu – Rome Fiumicino4 June2
Corfu – Venice3 June2
Heraklion – Berlin Brandenburg3 April3
Heraklion – Geneva7 May2
Heraklion – London Gatwick1 May2
Heraklion – Milan Malpensa24 May2
Heraklion – Prague15 May1
Heraklion – Vienna8 May2
Heraklion – Warsaw16 May1
Mykonos – Lyon17 June2
Mykonos – Madrid15 June2
Mykonos – Milan Malpensa31 May2
Mykonos – Naples3 June2
Mykonos – Paris CDG1 June2
Mykonos – Rome Fiumicino31 May3
Mykonos – Venice31 May2
Mykonos – Zurich1 June2
Santorini – London Gatwick1 May2
Santorini – Madrid17 June2
Santorini – Milan Malpensa28 May2
Santorini – Munich10 May2
Santorini – Paris CDG11 May2
Santorini – Rome Fiumicino28 May2
Santorini – Venice28 May2
Santorini – Zurich13 May2
Thessaloniki – Berlin Brandenburg28 March2
Thessaloniki – Hamburg30 March2
Thessaloniki – Zurich29 March3

Featured image: Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNA just landed at Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviato_ita

