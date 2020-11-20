LONDON – Aegean Airlines (A3) announced it will offer 33 seasonal routes for summer 2021. Of these 33 routes, 11 will have no direct competition. Out of these new connections, 27 routes will be served twice-weekly. Others might see higher frequencies, according to the airline.

Aegean Airlines is Greece’s flag carrier and the largest Greek airline in terms of the total number of passengers carried, the number of destinations served, and the size of its fleet. Since June 2010, it has been a member of the Star Alliance and operates scheduled and charter services from Athens and Thessaloniki to other major Greek destinations and to a number of European and Middle Eastern destinations.

Athens International Airport (ATH) in Athens, Thessaloniki International Airport (SKG) in Macedonia, and Larnaca International Airport (LCA) in Larnaca are its main hubs. It also makes use of other airports in Greece as bases, some of which are seasonal. Its head office is located in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens.

Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNB taxing to the gate at Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

2021 Seasonal Flights Schedule

Routing Start date Weekly frequently: in the week Aegean begins Corfu – London Gatwick 1 May 3 Corfu – Lyon 8 May 2 Corfu – Milan Malpensa 4 June 2 Corfu – Moscow Domodedovo 4 May 2 Corfu – Paris CDG 2 May 2 Corfu – Rome Fiumicino 4 June 2 Corfu – Venice 3 June 2 Heraklion – Berlin Brandenburg 3 April 3 Heraklion – Geneva 7 May 2 Heraklion – London Gatwick 1 May 2 Heraklion – Milan Malpensa 24 May 2 Heraklion – Prague 15 May 1 Heraklion – Vienna 8 May 2 Heraklion – Warsaw 16 May 1 Mykonos – Lyon 17 June 2 Mykonos – Madrid 15 June 2 Mykonos – Milan Malpensa 31 May 2 Mykonos – Naples 3 June 2 Mykonos – Paris CDG 1 June 2 Mykonos – Rome Fiumicino 31 May 3 Mykonos – Venice 31 May 2 Mykonos – Zurich 1 June 2 Santorini – London Gatwick 1 May 2 Santorini – Madrid 17 June 2 Santorini – Milan Malpensa 28 May 2 Santorini – Munich 10 May 2 Santorini – Paris CDG 11 May 2 Santorini – Rome Fiumicino 28 May 2 Santorini – Venice 28 May 2 Santorini – Zurich 13 May 2 Thessaloniki – Berlin Brandenburg 28 March 2 Thessaloniki – Hamburg 30 March 2 Thessaloniki – Zurich 29 March 3

Featured image: Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNA just landed at Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviato_ita

