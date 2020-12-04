LONDON – In an aim to facilitate the conditions for a fast recovery of the tourist industry for 2021, Aegean Airlines (A3) is enhancing its network operations from the wider Greek region.

Between 17 and 20 aircraft will operate direct flights from 7 regional bases offering a total of 65 international scheduled routes.

The company is also set to offer 50 additional routes due to an increase in the number of aircraft dedicated to charter operations, bringing the total number of flights directly connecting popular Greek island destinations to more than 100.

Airbus A320 Neo Aegean Photo: John Leivaditis

New Bases in the Greek Islands

With 33 new direct routes, from the airline’s bases in Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, Chania as well as the 3 new bases in Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos, A3 will operate a total of 17 to 20 aircraft, exclusively in regional Greece.

In this way, A3 facilitates the recovery of tourism in the regions. At the same time, its Athens base remains the main hub of A3’s network activity, with 37 to 40 aircraft, connecting Athens and the Greek mainland with smaller island destinations.

Regional bases Aircraft per base Thessaloniki 4 Heraklion 7-8 Rhodes 2-4 Chania 1 Corfu new ! 1 Mykonos new ! 1 Santorini new ! 1 Total 17-20

Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNB taxing to the gate at Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Aegean Airlines

Dimitris Gerogiannis, A3’s CEO, said, “We are now standing at the most difficult turning point of the pandemic. We do, however, need to plan, to adapt to the new needs of our passengers, and to create the necessary conditions for recovery as soon as health conditions allow it.”

“To this end, we are announcing a major flight schedule for 2021 directly to the regions and the islands, starting next May and June. Our commitment to health-safe travel in 2021, as in 2020, as well as our commitment to supporting tourism remain stable.”

Featured image: Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-232 reg. SX-DNA just landed at Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviato_ita

