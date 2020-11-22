MIAMI – Aegean Airlines (A3) today took delivery of an Airbus A321neo with the registration SX-NAB. Upon arrival at Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos (ATH) the aircraft made a stunning low pass.

With the airport and picturesque Athenian hills in the background, Captains Spyros Giannakopoulos and Stefanos Athanasoglou managed to rock the wings as well.

The second AIRBUS A321 NEO SX-NAB arrived yesterday at @ATH_airport and our captains Spyros Giannakopoulos and Stefanos Athanasoglou made the arrival quite impressive with a low pass and wings’ wave! Enjoy the whole video of https://t.co/aficdlbi0P here https://t.co/ilXc2DrERx pic.twitter.com/qxePqzTumS — Aegean Airlines (@aegeanairlines) November 22, 2020

An Efficient Fleet

The aircraft, built at the Airbus facility in Hamburg (XFW) originally held the registration D-AVZD before receiving an official Greek registration.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2018 further followed by a purchase in 2018 details the partnership between Airbus and A3 with the airline acquiring 10 Airbus A321neos along with 20 Airbus A320neos.

Eftichios Vassilakis of A3 described the aircaft as the “best hardware for the job” while Tom Enders of Airbus noted how the company was “extremely proud Agean has selected Airbus to boost the efficiency of their future fleet”.

With new Summer 2021 routes planned, efficiency for A3 made a beautiful and necessary arrival into ATH.

Featured image: Aegean Airlines Airbus A321neo SX-NAB performing low pass at ATH Photo: Aegean Airlines, the Pilot Shop.gr

