MIAMI – Aviation Capital Group (ACG) announced it entered into long-term leasing agreements with Sky Express (GQ) for four new Airbus A320neo.

The first aircraft was delivered on November 6, 2020, with the second scheduled for delivery in December this year. For the remaining two, delivery is expected in February 2021.

Photo: ACG

Statement from ACG CEO, IOGR Group

Tom Baker, CEO and President of ACG, said, “ACG is excited to have SKY express as a new customer and we are looking forward to building a long-term relationship to support the airline’s business prospects.”

Ioannis Grylos, Head of IOGR Group of companies and Sky Express, said, “I want to thank ACG and its people for the excellent cooperation with SKY express and IOGR Group of Companies. Through this cooperation, with the acquisition of the new Airbus A320neo aircraft, SKY express flies higher and changes the landscape of the aviation industry in Greece.

At the same time, we’re sending a message of optimism, confidence, and trust in the prospects of the Greek economy and tourism.”

Featured image: Sky Express Airbus A320neo rendering. Photo: Airbus

