Air Canada, Westjet To Suspend More Flights To US

April 23
09:14 2020
MIAMI – Due to the border restriction 30-day increment between the US and Canada, Air Canada (AC) and WestJet (WS) will extend their prior flight suspensions to the neighboring country throughout May.

No more repatriation flights for Air Canada

As non-essential travel to/from both countries was banned in March, AC halted flights until April 22. But with this update, flight operations will be resumed on June 4, being the last AC’s commercial service on April 26.

With a capacity cut by 90% in March and April, the carrier continued doing repatriation flights to 11 US destinations until now.

WestJet’s first brand new widebody, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner C-GUDH

WestJet’s new cuts

While WS extends its international flight suspension until June 4, it also modifies its domestic schedule from May 5 through the same date because of low demand. Prior to these additional cuts, the airline suspended flights from March 22 until April 22.

Across Canada, the company announces that it will operate 600 fewer daily flights, but will continue to serve 38 Canadian airports where it currently operates.

Tags
Air CanadaWestjet
0