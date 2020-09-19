Miami – Air Canada (AC) will offer complimentary COVID-19 insurance in partnership with Manulife, a Canadian insurance company, to travelers with new international trip bookings made in Canada between September 17 and October 31, 2020, with the coverage applying to travel completed by April 12, 2021.

If an international traveler should test positive the coverage up to C$200,000 in COVID-19 medical treatment expenses per insured.

C$150 will also be made available per person to cover costs related to quarantine such as meals and accommodation. C$300 can be made available to families on a daily basis for up to 14 days. Up to C$500 in expenses would also be made available for returning home should the advisory level of the Canadian government change from 3 to 4 while the traveler is at the destination.

“At Air Canada, we know people have personal, family and business reasons to travel. To give them greater confidence as they do so, we have engaged Manulife to offer all Canadian residents complimentary COVID-19 emergency medical and quarantine insurance when they book round-trip flights for travel outside of Canada” reads a statement by Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at AC.

AC Boeing 737MAX Photo: Max Taubman

Industrywide Offering

Air Canada calls the offering “the most extensive geographical coverage included by a Canadian airline for Canadian residents, covering every international destination Air Canada Serves” while additionally announcing that bookings made with Air Canada Vacations will include a complimentary “COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan.”

The insurance offering from AC comes follows others in the airline industry including Emirates (EK), FlyDubai (FZ), Etihad (EY), and Virgin Atlantic (VS) in offering COVID-19 insurance. EK, FZ, and EY are providing global insurance regardless of origin to all travelers while VS is offering up to £500,000 medical expenses.

COVID-19 insurance constitutes one of the many measures being actively taken by global air carriers to entice travelers back into the skies.