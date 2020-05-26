Air Canada Cancels 11 Boeing 737MAX Orders

MIAMI – Considering its decisions on aircraft early retirements, Air Canada (AC) cuts 11 Boeing 737MAX orders and evaluates the A321-200neo as an alternative, according to its CFO, Michael Rousseau.

The cancelation will reduce AC’s order book from 37 to 26 jets of the type, expected to be delivered in mid-2020.

Regarding the reason behind the decision, Rousseau said that it was independent of the coronavirus pandemic as the carrier already had other aircraft on the lookout for the middle of the decade.

Routes covered by Boeing could be covered by Airbus

Trimming the order of 61 to 50 Boeing 737MAX, Rousseau added that AC had liked the A321 and the A321neo(LR) more than the A321neo as new options to add to its fleet, noting that the company would nevertheless see how the market evolved.

While Rousseau expects the Boeing 737MAX will come back first after the pandemic as they still like the aircraft and think it is very good for AC and for North American markets, from the remaining 26 units to be delivered, ch-aviation reported that 12 are already built and awaiting recertification.

The company already had 24 Boeing 737MAX 8 before their grounding began in March 2019, in addition to 38 A319-100, 41 A320-200, and 29 A321-200, which have had a good performance, according to Rousseau.

However, it neither operates nor has orders for any A320neo units, according to ch-aviation.

In fact, the last announced operation between AC and Airbus was held in April, when the airline retired its first A320 after 30 years of service, to be later replaced by the A220.

Boeing 767 fleet also retired

In May, AC also announced that it would retire several Boeing 767 aircraft from its subsidiary Rouge (RV) as part of a major Boeing 767 withdraw plan. The related long-haul international operations are expected to be covered by a A330 and Boeing 777 fleets, said Rousseau at time.

We will see how this plays out for Boeing’s infamous 737MAX program as it tries to rebound in 2020-2021 amid a crisis that while now shows some signs of dwindling, its repercussions are set to last for years to come for most if not all players in the commercial aviation industry.