Airways Magazine

AAI Defers SpiceJet ‘Cash and Carry’ Decision

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Canada Loses US$1,75Bn In Q2 MIAMI – Today, Air Canada (AC) has unveiled its second quarter results. The airline reports a loss of US$1,75bn, which represents a 90% decline in its revenue. In response, AC...
  • Liverpool John Lennon Airport To Receive £34m Loan MIAMI – As part of a recovery process, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has granted Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) a £34m loan. The combined authority qualified the approval as a...
  

AAI Defers SpiceJet ‘Cash and Carry’ Decision

AAI Defers SpiceJet ‘Cash and Carry’ Decision
July 31
09:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI – Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet (SG) ran into problems with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over unpaid dues.

AAI put SG into a ‘cash and carry’ mode through a letter, stating that it must pay in cash from midnight on Thursday to operate to AAI controlled airports.

The letter stated that despite various reminders, the airline failed to clear dues towards parking and landing charges at airports.

SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 special livery “Prega News” at Bangalore Airport. Photo: SpiceJet

AAI Defers Decision

However, the AAI has deferred the decision after a request from the airline. “The Airports Authority of India (has) deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry. We continue to have normal operations at all AAI-run airports as before without any impediments,” said an airline spokesperson.

The news comes just a day after the airline reported a net loss of Rs. 934.8 crore for the year 2019-2020 compared to its Rs. 316.1 crore in 2018-2019. It is not the only airline to suffer.

Earlier this month, the AAI also placed national carrier Air India (AI) in ‘cash and carry’ mode for certain airports.

Airbus A330-900 MSN1813 first flight. Photo: Airbus

A Question for Many

Spicejet recently announced that it would be leasing an Airbus A330-900 from Portuguese carrier Hi-Fly to operate flights to Europe as part of India’s repatriation flights.

This would make it the first low-cost carrier in India to operate an Airbus A330-900 twin isle wide-body aircraft. The type will service medium and long-haul flights.

SpiceJet was also selected as the “Indian scheduled carrier” to operate flights between India and the US.

The decision would make it the first low-cost Indian carrier to fly to the US. However, the question remains as to how the airline would manage to maintain a lease and certain commitments set to the government.

With these challenging times. one can only hope for the best.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
SpiceJet
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Shrey Chopra

Shrey Chopra

An Airline pilot and aviation photographer from New Delhi, India. Exploring the world one place at a time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0