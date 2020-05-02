Airways Magazine

American Airlines To Retire Five Aircraft Types

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • easyJet Obtains Green-Tax-Free State Support MIAMI – Having received a £600m government loan package, easyJet (U2) will also have no environmental conditions according to last year’s meeting with the Transport Secretary. However, the airline will...
  • Iberia, Vueling Agree to €1B State Financing MIAMI – Iberia (IB) and Vueling (VY), owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), will respectively receive €750m and €260m government-backed loans in a five-year arrangement until April 30, 2023. However,...
  

American Airlines To Retire Five Aircraft Types

American Airlines To Retire Five Aircraft Types
May 02
19:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) announced its plan to retire 80 aircraft including the Embraer E190, Boeing 757 and 767, Airbus A330-300, and Bombardier CRJ200 types due to its schedule and fleet needs.

In a move fitting this period of record-low demand, the airline advances the withdrawal of its E190 and Boeing 767 first set by the end of 2020 and the future lay off of Boeing 757, A330-300, and CRJ200. The actions come after the company reported a US$2.24bn loss for the Q1 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

How AA operates fleet on ground

While AA announced in March the retirement of its Boeing 767 in May 2020 and Boeing 757 in summer 2021, the reported loss and worsening of the commercial aviation industry as a whole in April advanced AA’s additional retirement plans.

Not only this “unique step” retires some of the older and less-fuel efficient components of AA’s fleet, but according to the statement, it also implies that the company is getting prepared for the expected low passenger demand in Q2.

Prior to the move, the carrier had a fleet of 17 Boeing 767 and 9 Airbus A330 to cover its trans-Atlantic routes and 34 Boeing 757 for domestic flights. In contrast, it had smaller Embraer 190 and CRJ jets to fly to its East Coast destinations.

With the addition of seven aircraft and the current retirement plan, AA’s fleet will remain at 869 mainline aircraft, said an airline spokesperson.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
American AirlinesBoeing 757Boeing 767Bombardier CRJ-200Embraer E190
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0