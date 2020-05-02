American Airlines To Retire Five Aircraft Types

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) announced its plan to retire 80 aircraft including the Embraer E190, Boeing 757 and 767, Airbus A330-300, and Bombardier CRJ200 types due to its schedule and fleet needs.

In a move fitting this period of record-low demand, the airline advances the withdrawal of its E190 and Boeing 767 first set by the end of 2020 and the future lay off of Boeing 757, A330-300, and CRJ200. The actions come after the company reported a US$2.24bn loss for the Q1 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

How AA operates fleet on ground

While AA announced in March the retirement of its Boeing 767 in May 2020 and Boeing 757 in summer 2021, the reported loss and worsening of the commercial aviation industry as a whole in April advanced AA’s additional retirement plans.

Not only this “unique step” retires some of the older and less-fuel efficient components of AA’s fleet, but according to the statement, it also implies that the company is getting prepared for the expected low passenger demand in Q2.

Prior to the move, the carrier had a fleet of 17 Boeing 767 and 9 Airbus A330 to cover its trans-Atlantic routes and 34 Boeing 757 for domestic flights. In contrast, it had smaller Embraer 190 and CRJ jets to fly to its East Coast destinations.

With the addition of seven aircraft and the current retirement plan, AA’s fleet will remain at 869 mainline aircraft, said an airline spokesperson.