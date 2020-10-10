MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is planning to move from Beijing Capital Airport (PEK) to the newly built Beijing Daxing Airport (PKX) in March of next year. AA highlights the new airport’s facilities and services as significant improvements over the current airport.

The change will happen on March 27, 2021, when AA will resume flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Beijing. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Moving to PKX will position AA to be connected to its ally and code-share partner China Southern Airlines (CZ).

Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer said, “Moving to Daxing International Airport in Beijing when flights return in March is going to offer our customers access to a state-of-the-art airport, with ease of connections as we plan to codeshare with our strategic partner, China Southern.”

He also said, “While there is so much uncertainty in travel right now, we want to be well positioned to serve our customers, shareholders and team members with the best service, convenience and products all over the world when they’re ready. Daxing is very much a part of that bright future.”

By MA Long (Architect) – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71067635

The China Southern Connection

Since CZ left the SkyTeam Alliance, it has increased ties with AA. Along with the latter, British Airways (BA) also moved to PKX this time last year to be connected to CZ. CZ’s strategy to operate a dual hub between Beijing and Guangzhou remains a crucial part of AA’s entry into the Chinese market.

China Southern’s grasp of the Chinese market makes them marketable to code-shares from a wide variety of airlines around the world. While once thought to be a potential member of the Oneworld Alliance, the airline decided against it to prevent restrictions to code-shares. The evolution of CZ and AA’s code-shares and connectivity will be interesting to watch.

Atrium of BKX where the opening ceremony was held. Photo: Wiki COmmons