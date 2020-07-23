American Airlines Take Safety, Support Actions

MIAMI — To ensure the health and safety of team members, customers, and the communities it serves, American Airlines (AA) has issued a number of safety actions in its Q2 2020 report.

In summary, the airline has updated its safety and cleaning policies, waived and extended its change fees, and expanded cargo service to transport critical goods on a worldwide scale.

American Airlines 737 MAX PHOTO: ©Carlos Lugo.

Team Members and Costumer Support

To ensure the safety and well-being of team members and customers, American:

Updated its policies to make face coverings mandatory throughout the customer journey and for team members while at work.

Instituted temperature checks for team members across the system and began asking customers to certify they are symptom-free before traveling.

Created a Travel Health Advisory Panel, comprising internal leaders and outside experts in the field of infectious disease prevention, to advise on health and cleaning matters.

Started working with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council on GBAC STAR TM Accreditation for cleaning and disinfection practices for its aircraft and lounges.

Accreditation for cleaning and disinfection practices for its aircraft and lounges. Further enhanced its cleaning and disinfection procedures throughout the operation, including the use of an electrostatic spray inside each aircraft every seven days, which kills 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria within 10 minutes.

American Airlines (Stand up to Cancer Livery) Airbus A321-231 N162AA at LAX. Photo: ©Luca Flores

Additional Flexibility for Customers

To provide customers additional flexibility, American:

Waived change fees for customers who book new tickets for future travel by July 31, 2020.

Extended its change fee waiver for customers who have existing tickets for travel through Sept. 30, 2020.

Began notifying customers whose flights may be full, allowing them to move to more open flights when available at no cost.

Expanded flexible travel waivers and name changes for corporate customers.

Eliminated the reinstatement fee for AAdvantage ® award ticket changes made more than 60 days prior to travel.

award ticket changes made more than 60 days prior to travel. Provided eligible AAdvantage elite members with a credit of up to $400 to use toward an American Airlines Vacations package.

American Airlines Boeing 757-223. Photo: ©Hiro Nishikura

American Airlines Community Support

To support the communities it serves, American:

Expanded its cargo service to transport critical goods between the United States and Europe, Asia, and Latin America. American currently operates more than 310 weekly widebody and cargo-only flights and transported more than 100 million pounds of mail, goods, and supplies critical to the global economy in the second quarter.

Announced a program to provide up to 1 million Business Extra® points to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in need of travel support.

Worked with Deloitte to deliver more than 40,000 medical gowns to first responders at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Partnered with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to give free vacations to thousands of employees at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Hospital.

Donated more than 600,000 pounds of food to food banks, nonprofit organizations, schools, and other groups fighting food insecurity.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 767-323. Photo: AirlinesFleet