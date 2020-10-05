MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) is reducing the LAX-JFK flight frequency down to two flights per day. As a result, AA has also decided to temporarily remove the specially configured A321T.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, the demand for premium travel has greatly dropped. Most people are currently flying short-medium haul if they are flying at all. Because of this the airline has had too greatly reduce its schedule, especially premium routes such as Los Angeles to New York.

In addition to the reduction of LAX – JFK, American has decided to reduce SFO – JFK service to once daily.

American Airlines Boeing 757. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti (@ig_ifra)

The A321T

The A321T is American’s specially configured Airbus A321, it has a premium cabin for routes such as LAX-JFK. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for this cabin is no longer there. As a result, the A321T has temporarily been removed from the service.

Replacing the A321T is the 777-200. With this change, customers will still be able to book premium tickets. The 777-200 also has a Premium Economy cabin, It will be interesting to see how the move to the 777 plays out.