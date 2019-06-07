American Airlines Launches Dallas-Munich, Sets Record For DFW Operations

MIAMI — American Airlines has launched daily nonstop flights between its main hub in Dallas/Fort Worth and Munich, operated with the carrier’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The opening of this route is part of the airline’s major summer expansion, which includes 23 new routes throughout its East Coast hubs.

Both American Airlines and Munich Airport celebrated the opening of this new seasonal route with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony and the customary water cannon salute.

The new service becomes the very first link between Dallas and Munich. However, the carrier already operates one nonstop flight to Munich from its Charlotte hub with an Airbus A330-200.

Other than Munich, American Airlines launched services from its DFW to Dublin (DUB), San Pedro Sula (SAP), Tegucigalpa (TGU), Durango (DGO), and Santo Domingo (SDQ).

With this, the DFW hub expands to over 900 daily departures, offering over 9,000 one-stop connections—the most of any hub in the world.

“By growing our largest and most profitable hub, we are building the world’s most connected network,” said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American.

“We’re making the world a smaller and more connected place by connecting small communities like Harlingen, Texas, to global cities like Dublin and Munich, while also bringing citizens of the world to the beauty of Glacier National Park via Kalispell, Montana, and California’s Wine Country with service to Santa Rosa, California.”

The DFW expansion will also see American Airlines developing Terminal F into a sixth terminal that will open new opportunities for the airline, local businesses, and passengers alike.

The plans that DFW and AA have outlined shows an investment between US$3 and $3.5 billion in terminal improvements.

The masterplan consists of the construction for the new Terminal F and enhancements to Terminal C.

“More than 104,000 customers will journey through DFW every day this summer and our recent investments ensure DFW will remain a premier gateway while providing customers with a world-class experience,” said Cedric Rockamore, Vice President of DFW Hub Operations for AA.

With the airline committing to the further development of its most profitable hub, American Airlines has been incrementally adding more than 100 flights at this airport for the upcoming summer. “Throughout 2019, American has started service from DFW to 23 new markets and increased service to more than 80 existing markets,” notes the airline. This is the airline’s largest expansion at DFW in more than 10 years..

