MIAMI – American Airlines Group (AA) has a proposed underwritten public offering of 38,500,000 shares of its common stock. The announcement comes as the company seeks to improve its financial position during the ongoing pandemic.

As a sole underwriter, Bank of America (BofA) priced the offering at US$13 per share. According to sources cited by Reuters, this represents a discount of 1.5% to the airline’s closing price this Monday. Before that day, the group’s stock had dropped at least 54% in the Dow Jones Transport Average index.

On its part, the company said that it had intentions to grant BofA a 30-day option to purchase. This will be up to 5,775,000 additional shares of its common stock in whole or in part. The airline group had already filed a registration statement with the SEC and a preliminary prospectus supplement related to the mentioned offering.

American Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft. Photo: Airbus.

Cash Performance Throughout 2020

At the end of the first quarter, AA reported a net loss of US$2.2bn that left it with US$6.8bn in liquidity. At that time, it forecasted a second quarter with US$11bn of liquidity.

In the next quarter, the Summer season was expected to lift the balance sheet. By this time, the net loss was about US$2.1bn. In liquidity terms, AA ended Q2 with US$10.2bn in available cash.

Then, for Q3, the carrier said its liquidity balance would be in the order of US$16.2bn. However, the airline recorded a net loss of US$2.4bn in Q3 in comparison with its US$13.6bn of total available liquidity.

In today’s statement, the group said it expected to end the year with more than US$14.5bn in total available liquidity. Last month, it forecasted a cash burn between US$25m and US$30m per day Q4 2020.

American Airlines aircraft parked. Photo: The Associated Press.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.