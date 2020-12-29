MIAMI – American Airlines (AA), the largest airline, returned to flying the Boeing 737 MAX today, after the plane had been grounded for 20 months.

The aircraft, which was re-certified last month, has returned to fly to the US with AA. Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes was the first carrier to reintroduce Boeing’s jet.

American Airlines Boeing 737MAX Photo: Brandon Farris/AW

First Flight Information

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, registered as N314RH, made its first flight on April 21, 2018: the aircraft is 2.7 years old. It is back in service today, carrying 100 passengers plus crew from Miami International Airport (MIA) to New York LaGuardia (LGA), departing MIA around 3.44pm local time.

Robert Isom, AA president, said, “This is an aircraft that has been more highly scrutinized than any ever before. We’re very confident that this aircraft is the safest in the skies”.

The plane landed in New York at 1812 GMT, according to the airport, and departed back to Miami more than an hour later in a flight the airline said had nearly sold out its 172 seats. CNBC reported the plane was filled with a combination of aviation enthusiasts and people who just happened to be flying between the two cities, one of whom told the news outlet they initially felt apprehension about being aboard.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.