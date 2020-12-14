LONDON – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) today announced that it has delivered the first of 18 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to American Airlines (AA) as part of the Purchase and Leaseback agreement signed with AA in the third quarter of this year.

According to DAE, delivery of the remaining aircraft is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Amercian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8. Photo: DAE

Statement from DAE

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE said, “We are delighted to be in a position to offer a meaningful solution to AA, a long-term customer of DAE, and to see the Boeing 737 MAX return to service.”

“We are also pleased to further invest in these technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft types in line with our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

“The Boeing 737 MAX boasts superior fuel efficiency and reduced emissions and noise pollution, underpinning DAE’s commitment to transition its fleet to newer technology assets, reducing the environmental impact of our business and supporting DAE’s customers’ ambitions to become more sustainable operators. Our owned and committed fleet includes 22 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.”

American Airlines 737 MAX PHOTO: Eric Dunetz

Statement from American Airlines

Meghan Montana, American’s Vice President and Treasurer, said, “We’re pleased with DAE’s ability to help create a purchase and leaseback solution for these 18 aircraft.”

“DAE’s ability to facilitate an agreement of this size in today’s environment is a testament to their reputation and their confidence in AA, and we look forward to a successful, ongoing partnership.”

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Luca Flores

