MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has taken delivery of a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8. The aircraft is the first to be delivered to AA since the type’s worldwide grounding in March 2019. It is also the 25th Boeing 737 MAX to join the airline’s fleet. AA currently holds an order for 100 of the type.

The aircraft, registered N323SG (LN 7540 / MSN 44474), was ferried from Boeing Field (BFI) to Tulsa International Airport (TUL) yesterday. It performed its final test flights between BFI and Grant County International Airport (MWH) on December 6. According to Airfleets, N323SG took its maiden flight on May 8, 2019, two months after the grounding took effect.

Prior to the delivery of N323SG, AA had 14 of its 737 MAX stored at TUL. The remaining 10 were stored at Roswell International Air Center (ROW). Rather than keep the aircraft in deep storage, AA regularly maintained all of them so they would be immediately ready to fly when needed.

Flightradar24 playback of N323SG delivery flight to TUL.

The Return of the MAX

After months of work and testing, the Boeing 737 MAX is finally returning to the skies. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) deemed the aircraft safe to fly in October. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently re-certified the aircraft as well.

As for AA, the airline is presently allowing its employees and media personnel to fly on the Boeing 737 MAX. It plans to launch customer tours in order to restore the general public’s confidence in flying the aircraft. The airline will reintroduce the 737 MAX to scheduled service later this month, with the first route being Miami-New York.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Luca Flores

