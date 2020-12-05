MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has decided to expand the route schemes covered with the Boeing 737 MAX from Miami (MIA) effective from January 2020.

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8. Photo: Carlos Lugo.

Eight More Destinations from Miami on the MAX

Following the FAA’s decision to give the green light to the MAX, AA decided to expand the route from Miami International Airport, adding eight more destinations from the West Coast Airport located in Florida.

American Airlines’ MIA-New York (LGA) route will start from December 29, 2020, operating as AA718 leaving MIA at 10:32 am EST. This will take the total routes covered from MIA hub up to nine at the beginning of January 2021. Here are the details:

Departure AD Arrival AD Roster Starting Date Miami Intl’ (MIA) Boston – Logan (BOS) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) New York – La Guardia (LGA) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) Washington Reagan National (DCA) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) Orlando (MCO) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) Tampa (TPA) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) San Juan (SJU) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) St. Thomas (STT) N/A N/A Miami Intl’ (MIA) St. Croix (STX) N/A N/A

American Airlines 737 MAX PHOTO: Carlos Lugo.

After 20 Months Grounded

After 20 months of grounding due to the Boeing 737 MAX ban across the world, AA is ready for a speedy recovery of the type, deploying it across its network. While 24 Boeing 737 MAX in AA’s fleet are ready to be deployed, AA expects the delivery of 76 more. AA will place 260 specialists divided into three shifts to roll out two jets every 10 days.

American Airline’s plan is now to reintroduce the MAX from December 29, 2020, with the first flight, gradually training 2,600 Boeing 737 MAX Pilots, each with 2,5hs of Simulator time to get acquainted with the new aircraft changes. The aircraft had not incurred any issues or emergency incidents over US airspace before its grounding.

Featuted image: N324RA, the first Boeing 737 MAX-8 for American Airlines. Photo: American Airlines

