American Airlines To Change Terminals at London Heathrow

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced in a press release that it will start flying to Terminal 5 at London Heathrow (LHR). The home of British Airways (BA), the move will strengthen the partnership between the two Oneworld members.

The flights will operate daily from four American Cities: Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), New York John F. Kennedy (JFK), Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Miami (MIA).

With the exception of the flights from ORD, a Boeing 777-300 will be used. Service to ORD will be offered with a Boeing 787-800 or -900 aircraft.

London Heathrow Terminal 5. Photo: LHR.

At LHR

Flagship®Business, Priority and Main Class passengers will be able to check in at Terminal 5 Zone C. Flagship®First customers will be able to use BA’s First Wing for check in.

Customers on AA, BA or Iberia (IB) flights will be able to use the award winning Terminal 5 facilities. This includes access to BA lounges for Admirals Club members, including Citi®/AAAdvantage® Executive Card primary card holders.

American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner N821AN. Photo: ©Alvin Man

Other Changes

American Airlines has been adding comprehensive cleaning and safety measures in all parts of travel. From a mask requirement, hands-free travel options, and the creation of a Travel Health Advisory Panel, AA is also testing options such as UV sanitation to better protect workers and passengers.

By the end of 2020, AA plans to be the first airline to seek the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s GBAC STAR accreditation. This accreditation shows that the airline has optimal cleaning and disinfection practices, and systems in place with respect to pandemics.

The news comes a day after AA nixed Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as its international hub in the US.