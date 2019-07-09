Airways Magazine

American Airlines Inks Codeshare With Cathay Dragon On Four Asian Destinations

Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit

July 09
14:47 2019
MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced a new codesharing arrangement with Cathay Dragon to boost its presence in Asia. The carrier will place the ‘AA’ code on four Asia-Pacific destinations.

This new agreement will allow AA customers to fly to Dhaka, Chiang Mai, Da Nang, and Phuket on a single ticket, as well as enjoy increased frequencies already served by its other partners to the likes of Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Hanoi.

This new codeshare will be in effect from July 11, 2019, and will represent a boost into the Hong Kong portfolio, in which AA has operated since 2013 on a daily year-round basis.

Fliers going from Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles will be able to benefit most from this codeshare.

“The codeshare relationship with Cathay Dragon will further strengthen American’s existing partnership with the Cathay Pacific group in the years to come,” published American Airlines earlier today.

Cathay Dragon covers 53 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, 23 of which are in China alone. The carrier has been in existence since 1985.

The carrier focuses on the regional and domestic destinations, whereas mainline Cathay Pacific leads on the long-haul and premium destinations out of Hong Kong.

American Benefitting From Cathay Dragon’s Growth?

On a purely speculative note, there could be more to this arrangement than meets the eye. Although Cathay Dragon has been around for over 30 years, the airline has seen steady growth, both on its fleet and network.

The airline currently has 49 aircraft, consisting of 15 Airbus A320-200s, eight A321-200s, and 26 A330-300s.

Cathay Dragon has on order 32 A321neos, which will replace the older A321ceo aircraft in its fleet. It is likely that with the arrival of the new planes, the airline will continue expanding its regional network to further destinations.

With a broader network, further codesharing agreements with AA could be reached, just like other carriers, such as S7 Airlines, Qantas, Malaysia Airlines and Air Canada to name a few, currently have.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

