Airways Magazine

American Airlines Fights Back In Austin: New Flights To Boston, San Jose

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

American Airlines Fights Back In Austin: New Flights To Boston, San Jose

American Airlines Fights Back In Austin: New Flights To Boston, San Jose
December 10
10:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — American Airlines has announced two new routes from Austin, Texas. The carrier, which has historically been the biggest legacy carrier to operate out of this airport, will add new flights to Boston (BOS) and San Jose (SJC), starting April 2020.

According to the airline, the new flights have been introduced “in response to strong demand from customers who need to travel between one of the nation’s largest tech cities, Austin, to the tech centers in San Jose and Boston.”

east_infill_with_plane_credit Tim Griffith.jpg
Photo: AUS

American Airlines notes that these flights will operate two times per day, Monday through Friday, with one of the carrier’s Boeing 737-800s.

Since flights will operate on business days only, the airline hopes that customers may be able to reach early meetings and “fly back home in time for dinner.”

American Airlines has also renovated its Admirals Club in Austin, also increasing its footprint in the terminal with five adjacent gates at the airport.

The airline is claiming back some territory after Delta Air Lines has boosted its operations in Austin. The Atlanta-based carrier, which recently opened up a new SkyClub at the airport, sees Austin as a focus city.

Delta has added numerous flights to Austin, and together with KLM’s new nonstop service to Amsterdam, has tried to displace American Airlines as the number one legacy carrier in the city.

Interestingly, American Airlines is also tackling Delta’s hub in Boston with this new service.

terminal with downtown morning shot-credit Austin Pro Photo.jpg
Photo: AUS

“Our customers have expressed the desire for more routes between major tech cities, and we’re pleased to respond to their needs by helping them reach these important destinations with ease,” said Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution.

“These new routes reflect our commitment to partnering with customers to seamlessly support their travel needs.”

Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, explained that “while it’s not our traditional hub and spoke routing, we understand the importance of travel for the tech community and look forward to offering these new flights to our loyal customers.”

R20AUS20Sky20Deck202_courtesy_Delta.jpg
Photo: AUS

In addition to Boston and San Jose, American Airlines is also adding special flights to Augusta, Palm Springs, and Omaha. These, however, will be unique flights to support special events in these cities.

Lastly, the carrier will also add nonstop flights between Austin and Los Cabos, starting May 9. These holiday-targetted flights will only run on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the airline.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0