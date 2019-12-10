American Airlines Fights Back In Austin: New Flights To Boston, San Jose

MIAMI — American Airlines has announced two new routes from Austin, Texas. The carrier, which has historically been the biggest legacy carrier to operate out of this airport, will add new flights to Boston (BOS) and San Jose (SJC), starting April 2020.

According to the airline, the new flights have been introduced “in response to strong demand from customers who need to travel between one of the nation’s largest tech cities, Austin, to the tech centers in San Jose and Boston.”

Photo: AUS

American Airlines notes that these flights will operate two times per day, Monday through Friday, with one of the carrier’s Boeing 737-800s.

Since flights will operate on business days only, the airline hopes that customers may be able to reach early meetings and “fly back home in time for dinner.”

American Airlines has also renovated its Admirals Club in Austin, also increasing its footprint in the terminal with five adjacent gates at the airport.

The airline is claiming back some territory after Delta Air Lines has boosted its operations in Austin. The Atlanta-based carrier, which recently opened up a new SkyClub at the airport, sees Austin as a focus city.

Delta has added numerous flights to Austin, and together with KLM’s new nonstop service to Amsterdam, has tried to displace American Airlines as the number one legacy carrier in the city.

Interestingly, American Airlines is also tackling Delta’s hub in Boston with this new service.

Photo: AUS

“Our customers have expressed the desire for more routes between major tech cities, and we’re pleased to respond to their needs by helping them reach these important destinations with ease,” said Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution.

“These new routes reflect our commitment to partnering with customers to seamlessly support their travel needs.”

Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, explained that “while it’s not our traditional hub and spoke routing, we understand the importance of travel for the tech community and look forward to offering these new flights to our loyal customers.”

Photo: AUS

In addition to Boston and San Jose, American Airlines is also adding special flights to Augusta, Palm Springs, and Omaha. These, however, will be unique flights to support special events in these cities.

Lastly, the carrier will also add nonstop flights between Austin and Los Cabos, starting May 9. These holiday-targetted flights will only run on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the airline.