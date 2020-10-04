MIAMI– On October 2, an American Airlines (AA) A320-232 with registration N651AW had to return shortly after takeoff to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on flight AA578 to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Departing at 6:16 PM local time, the aircraft suffered a flaps problem soon after departure, forcing the Pilots to hold for around 30 min at flight level (FL) 100 before returning to PHX.

N651AW, the accident aircraft, in its earlier days at America West Photo: By Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland – 223ip – America West Airlines Airbus A320-232; N651AW@LAS;17.04.2003, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27030777

A Safe Landing

While the Crew expected to make a normal landing, the flap issue necessitated a higher than normal landing speed.

The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing before the passengers, all unharmed, boarded a replacement flight on an Airbus A320-214, registration N102UW, to SEA.