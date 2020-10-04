MIAMI– On October 2, an American Airlines (AA) A320-232 with registration N651AW had to return shortly after takeoff to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on flight AA578 to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA).
Departing at 6:16 PM local time, the aircraft suffered a flaps problem soon after departure, forcing the Pilots to hold for around 30 min at flight level (FL) 100 before returning to PHX.
A Safe Landing
While the Crew expected to make a normal landing, the flap issue necessitated a higher than normal landing speed.
The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing before the passengers, all unharmed, boarded a replacement flight on an Airbus A320-214, registration N102UW, to SEA.
Featured image: American Airlines Airbus Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation