American Airlines Announces 25 Summer Destinations: Featuring Dublin, Bologna, Dubrovnik

MIAMI — Ahead of the busy summer season, American Airlines has announced 25 new routes, including transatlantic service to Dubrovnik, Dublin, and Bologna.

According to the airline, 23 new routes will be added to its network starting from June 6, following the trend that started in mid-May when American Airlines announced the opening of several new routes to warm weather destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America, and a number of Mexican cities.

American Airlines will inaugurate services from its Dallas/Ft. Worth hub to Dublin (DUB), Munich (MUC), San Pedro Sula (SAP), Tegucigalpa (TGU), Durango (DGO), and Santo Domingo (SDQ).

From its Philadelphia (PHL) hub, the carrier will launch transatlantic services to Berlin (TXL), Dubrovnik (DBV), Bologna (BLQ), and Halifax (YHZ).

From Charlotte, the airline will launch flights to Santo Domingo; whereas from Miami, nonstop flights to Cordoba (Argentina) will commence on June 6.

“The summer is the best time of year to get out and see the world, and we want to give our customers the most options with the best schedules to the places that matter most,” said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American.

“With new destinations across the Atlantic like Bologna or across the U.S. like Kalispell, Montana, we want everyone to make summer memories that will last a lifetime.”

This summer expansion comes as no surprise. Most of the transatlantic destinations that the carrier is adding from its DFW and PHL hubs will remain seasonal (from June to September). However, the medium-haul routes will remain year-round.

The airline’s international expansion continues moving forward at high speed. Just recently, the carrier welcomed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s tentative approval of the proposed joint venture between Qantas and American Airlines.

Photo: Tomás Del Coro

The trans-pacific joint venture will allow both carriers to coordinate pricing, schedules, sales efforts, and frequent flyer programs under the protection of anti-trust immunity.

According to the US DOT, both airlines plan to open up to three new routes within the first 24 months, while also incrementing current capacity on some US-Australia segments.



