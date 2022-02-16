DALLAS – Etihad Airways (EY) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to purchase seven A350F freighters to complement its existing fleet of five A350-1000 passenger planes.

The news was announced at the Singapore Airshow 2022. Etihad has also chosen Flight Hour Services (FHS) from Airbus to support its entire A350 fleet.

The A350F shares a high level of similarity with the A350 passenger models. With a payload capacity of 109 tonnes, the A350F can serve all cargo markets. The aircraft has a large cargo door on the main deck, and the fuselage length and capacity have been optimized to fit industry standard pallets and containers.

According to Airbus, the A350F’s airframe is made up of advanced materials across more than 70% of its length, resulting in a 30 tonne less take-off weight and at least 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions than its nearest competitor. The A350F also fully complies with the ICAO’s higher CO2 emissions rules, which will take effect in 2027.

The A350F will be powered by the latest technology, fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines. Five customers have placed formal orders and commitments for 29 A350F aircraft so far.

Etihad Airways A350-1000. Photo: Clement Alloing/Airways

“Etihad is delighted to extend our relationship with Airbus to include this remarkable aircraft as part of our freighter fleet for the future,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

“As our cargo operations continue to overperform and we work towards a more sustainable future built upon the world’s youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet, the addition of the A350F will play a key role in driving our long-term cargo strategy and achieving our 2035 target to reduce CO₂ emissions by 50%.”

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with our long-standing partner Etihad, shortly before this most discerning airline also introduces A350 passenger service. Thank you Etihad for endorsing the game-changing nature of the new A350F” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

“The world’s only new generation large freighter will be unmatched in its market segment in terms of range, fuel consumption, and CO₂ savings.”

Featured image: Airbus