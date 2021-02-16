MIAMI – With the return of WestJet’s (WS) Boeing 737 MAX aircraft earlier this year, February has now delivered more change for the Canadian airline.

Today, WS announced that Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, will step down from the airline on March 5, 2021.

Ed Sims, WS’s current President and CEO stated “Arved’s strategic thinking and ability have been of huge value to WestJet. On behalf of our WestJetters and our board of directors, we thank Arved for all he has done.” Arved joined the airline in January 2019 as their Chief Commercial Officer, having previously worked for Malaysian Airline System BHD.

A New Executive Vice-President and CCO

WestJet announced that John Weatherill will be stepping into the role of Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. Weatherhill has been with WestJet since August 2013 holding several roles including Director of Network and Schedule Planning.

John Weatherill. Photo: WestJet

Weatherill has worked in the aviation industry for over 20 years, bringing with him a wealth of experience into the new role. Weatherhill has been directly involved with WestJet’s growth over the last decade, including developing their transatlantic operations and the introduction of premium cabins.

Unfortunately for the incoming Weatherhill, he will be commencing his new role in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will play a pivotal role in the airline’s recovery from this crisis, but definitely has the experience in aviation to help guide the airline forward, as highlighted by their current CEO.

Sims continued to say, “We are fortunate to have a very strong and capable successor for Arved, John’s knowledge, experience and leadership will be strong assets as we shape our recovery and future.”

Featured image: WestJet C-GYRS Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

