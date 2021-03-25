MIAMI – Birds of a kind flock together. This applies to the seventh Air France (AF) Airbus A350-900 (MSN 479) which joined the previous six aircraft at Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), AF’s home base.

The new aircraft, named after Champagne’s city of Reims and registered as F-HTYG, left the Airbus facilities at Toulouse Blagnac Airport (TLS) at sunset on March 22 for a delivery flight that lasted 65 minutes and then proceeded to CDG.

A350 AFR FHTYG TOULOUSE MAR2021B-2. Photo: Eurospot

Six Airbus A350-900

Air France has already taken delivery of six A350-900 that were named after Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Nice, Bordeaux, and Saint-Denis de la Réunion while the next two, named Dijon and Saint-Malo, are being readied for delivery thus bringing the total number to nine aircraft.

AF A350-900 are configured in 34 business, 24 premium, and 266 economy. According to FlightRadar24, all the aircraft are currently deployed for services to Africa (Monrovia-ROB and Bamako-BKO), Canada (Toronto-YYZ), Brazil (Sao Paulo-SAO), and India (Dehli-DEL, Mumbai-BOM, and Bangalore-BLR).

Featured image: A350 AFR FHTYG TOULOUSE MAR2021. Photo: Eurospot

