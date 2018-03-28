PHOTOS: A Look Inside the First Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10

Reported by Chris Sloan in North Charleston, and James Field

NORTH CHARLESTON — After the delivery commemorations for Singapore Airlines and Boeing with their first 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, Airways received first-look access at the aircraft and its layout.

The new 787-10’s that Singapore Airlines are to receive will have 337 seats in a two-class setup, featuring 36 seats in Business Class and 301 in Economy.

Singapore has 49 787-10s on order. Replacing the 777-200ER fleet, these 2 class aircraft are optimized for regional Asian and Australia/NZ routes.

Osaka and Perth will Be first 2 regular destinations beginning in May. Crew familiarization flights will begin shortly to nearby destinations like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. On top of this, they also have 20 777-9s on order, which are due for delivery by 2021/22.

“The introduction of the new cabin products on our Boeing 787-10 fleet reinforces our unwavering commitment to product leadership, one of the key pillars of our brand promise,” said SIA CEO Mr. Goh Choon Phong.

“The new products were the result of a series of consultations with customers, and from working closely with our seat designers and manufacturers. We are confident that the new regional cabin products, with full-flat beds in Business Class and the many new features in Economy Class, will offer our customers a more comfortable in-flight experience even on the shortest flights,” he added later.

This new cabin product is a result of a $350 million investment into the Boeing 787-10 program.

Business Class

The new Regional Business Class product has been manufactured by Stelia Aerospace. The 36 seats are configured in a staggered 1-2-1 configuration which is aimed at providing fliers with direct aisle access. The middle seats are cleverly alternately further and closer together with a privacy visor, for those traveling together.

The seats recline directly into a 76” fully-flat bed, which will give customers the ability to sleep during their flights across Asia. On top of this, KrisWorld is also installed onto the product, featuring an 18” full HD touchscreen monitor, powered by Panasonic’s latest eX3 system.

Each seat measures up to 26 inches in width with the option of retractable armrests that can be raised and lowered accordingly. The seats do seem a bit narrow but felt comfortable enough given the flight distance.

Within the product as well, customers also have ample storage space for personal items, a business panel with the in-seat power supply as well as USB ports for extra charging. There are also integrated reading light units with adjustable lighting intensity.

Economy Class

Built by RECARO, the 301 seats in Economy will be aligned in a 3-3-3 configuration with the offering of an ergonomically-designed contour backrest which will deliver greater comfort as well as a six-way adjustable headrest with foldable wings to provide more neck support. Seat pitch is at a typical 32″, with no extra legroom or Premium Economy upgrade. Bulkhead and emergency exit seating, does offer more room.

Fliers will have the chance to use 11.6′ touchscreen monitors for their in-flight entertainment, which has 1,000 movies, TV shows, audio programmes and games on their program known as KrisWorld powered by the Panasonic eX3 system. Each seat has USB power, a slide out cup holder, and a Personal Electronic Device pocket.

The new 787-10s will also be equipped with in-flight WiFi from Panasonic’s Global Communication Services and GSM Phone services provided by the company’s subsidiary Aeromobile.