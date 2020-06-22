Airways Magazine

IATA: Closed Border Risks Aviation Jobs in Israel

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • American Airlines, Virgin Australia Find Ways to Secure Liquidity MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) said yesterday it has plans to secure US$3.5bn in liquidity while Virgin Australia (VA) plans a debt-to-equity swap as both airlines battle with travel restrictions...
  • Qatar Airways Expands US Network MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is expanding its flight network across the United States adding Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington DC (IAD) to the existing...
  

IATA: Closed Border Risks Aviation Jobs in Israel

IATA: Closed Border Risks Aviation Jobs in Israel
June 22
11:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has issued a grave warning stating that 95,000 Israeli aviation jobs could be at risk if there is more delay to restart the Israeli aviation industry.

El AL (LY), Israel’s flag carrier, announced it has pushed back passenger services until July 31, 2020. The news comes as other airlines around the world have announced they will be resuming passenger services much sooner.

Emirates (EK), Qatar (QF) and Virgin Atlantic (VS) are among other airlines around the world who have announced a return to service well before LY’s July 31 target.

El AL Boeing 737-800. Wiki Commons.

No tourists allowed

Israel has put strict measures in place, letting into the country only citizens and residents who then must complete a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.

Tourists, as it currently stands, are not allowed to enter the country under the current rules.

If the Israeli government wants to kickstart the economy and help LY survive, it may need to look at abolishing the 14-day quarantine and coming up with an alternative border policy, which will not only contain the COVID-19 spread but also help to open up the countries borders.

Photo: Roberto Leiro

El Al needs a bailout to survive

El Al has only been operating cargo and repatriation flights since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline currently has 6,000 of its 6,500-strong workforce on unpaid leave, pending the return of scheduled flights.

The airline has warned that thousands of redundancies will be needed if the carrier wants to survive beyond the pandemic.

However, the loss-making airline is now in talks with the Israeli government regarding a NIS250m (US$72m) bailout. This is in contrast to the multi-billion dollar deals other countries have been offering their carriers.

As such, the airline is in desperate need of backing to stay alive, having posted huge losses in Q4 2019. If the bailout is approved, the deal would see 60% of the airline becoming state-owned.

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin has previously warned that the airline would not renew regular operations without securing a government-backed bailout agreement

El AL Boeing 777-200. Wiki Commons.

Restrictions’ huge impact on the airline

El Al is estimated to suffer a 55% drop in traffic this year, that is 13 million passengers, as a direct result of COVID-19. This will cause the airline to have a drop in revenue of US$3.2bn.

The wider impact on the Israeli economy could cost the country as much as US$8.3bn, according to the Global Airline Trade Association (GATA).

“Airlines in Israel are suffering an unprecedented collapse in revenues, and in order to preserve air connectivity, it’s vital that Israel follow the lead of many other governments and provide financial assistance to the industry,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA Regional Vice President for Europe.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
El Al
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Harrison

Matthew Harrison

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
2