    The Airlines Race To Face LCCs

MIAMI – In Europe, legacy airlines fighting the seemingly endless onslaught of low-cost carriers (LCCs) appear to be coming to the conclusion that ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’ Increasingly, full-service carriers are deciding to ditch the frills on their short-haul services in an attempt to cut costs and ticket prices. Alitalia is the latest, with its new business plan that effectively transforms its short-haul services into a low-cost

    Delta to Begin Seattle to Chicago-O’Hare Service

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines will be adding three daily flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Seattle, starting June 19. The route, to be operated by the carrier’s Airbus A319, complements the expansion already announced to seven new nonstop destinations, including Austin-Texas, Eugene-Oregon, Lihue-Hawaii, Milwaukee-Wisconsin, Nashville-Tennesse, Raleigh-North Carolina and Redmond-Oregon. “We have built a robust network from Seattle to key U.S. West, Midwest and East destinations over the

    Royal Jordanian to Ban Electronic Devices from Passenger Cabins

MIAMI — Royal Jordanian has just announced that upon request from US authorities, it will ban electronic devices from the list of allowed carry on items on board. According to a statement issued by the airline, passengers will be allowed to take “cellular phones and medical devices needed during the flight,” but everything else, including laptops, tablets, cameras, etc., will have to be checked to the final destination. The measure

    Southwest Reveals Initial Boeing 737 MAX 8 Flights

MIAMI — As previously reported by AirlineGeeks.com via the airline’s blog, Southwest Airlines has announced the initial routes for its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet, to be incorporated in the carrier’s fall schedule effective on October 1. The Dallas-based carrier will introduce the new type on its original “Triangle Route” —Houston Hobby, San Antonio and Dallas Love Field. “We are thrilled to announce that Southwest Airlines will launch nine Boeing 737

LEVEL: IAG Announces Its New Long Haul LCC

MIAMI — International Airlines Group (IAG) has revealed its new long haul low-cost carrier service: LEVEL, to be based at

Hainan Airlines to Launch a Nonstop Service from Los Angeles to Chongqing

MIAMI — Next Tuesday, Hainan Airlines will inaugurate the first a nonstop route to Los Angeles (LAX) from Chongqing.  This

Lufthansa’s Airbus A350-900 Now Flying to Boston

German carrier Lufthansa introduced to the US market its new flagship long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, with an inaugural service

Alitalia Unveils New Business Plan

MIAMI — The Board of Directors of Alitalia has approved a business turnaround plan, intended to reduce costs by EUR1

Etihad Airways to Launch Airbus A380 Flights to Paris

MIAMI — Etihad Airways will deploy its Airbus A380s on the Abu Dhabi – Paris route this summer as part of

Alaska Airlines to Launch Major Expansion from California and Oregon

MIAMI — Alaska Airlines is continuing with its aggressive expansion in the US West Coast, with new destinations from San

