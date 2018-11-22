Airways Magazine

Photos: The 787th Boeing 787 Rolls Out Of Paint Shop

November 22
07:50 2018
LONDON – The 787th Boeing 787, destined for China Southern Airlines (CZ), rolled out of the paint shop at Boeing’s Paine Field. The aircraft in question, B-1168, is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which will be the lucky aircraft to carry this unique livery.

The aircraft is still due for delivery. It appears to be one out of the only two left on order by the Chinese carrier, unless otherwise updated.

The aircraft features a massive “787th Boeing 787” title in both English and Chinese on each side of the fuselage near the start of the wings.

Via Facebook, Boeing commented on this aircraft stating that through China Southern Airlines’ portfolio, B-1168 will have the chance to operate on “210+ new non-stop routes around the world and features the largest windows and other cabin comforts.”

Boeing concluded by saying “its no wonder passengers love it.”

China Southern Airlines started receiving 787s back in May 2013, when B-2725 became the first 787-8 Dreamliner to enter its fleet.

Fast forward five years later to April 2018 when B-1242 became the first -9 variant to join the airline. Since then, the carrier has taken delivery of 10 787-8s and six -9s.

As mentioned above, the carrier is still to receive two more Dreamliners.

Overall, China Southern and Boeing have produced yet another striking Dreamliner livery, celebrating the important milestone of producing and putting into service 787 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

