MIAMI – Whoops! It looks like the rumors are false. On Twitter today, Air India (AI) declared that it is NOT retiring its fleet of Boeing 747s.

A report on SimpleFlying.com says that although the airline will not use the type on international trips, it will still schedule the Boeing 747 on high-demand domestic routes.

#FlyAI : It has been reported in a section of media that Air India is set to retire its Boeing 747 aircraft from its fleet & will be operating its last flight tomorrow.



The news is false and B747 will continue to remain an integral part of our fleet. — Air India (@airindiain) March 9, 2021

Air India Fleet

According to its web page, AI currently has four Boeing 747-400s in its fleet. Two are owned and two are leased. By contrast, it operates 18 Boeing 777s and 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

While its wide-body aircraft are all Boeing, it can be noted that AI’s narrow-bodies are all Airbus aircraft. You can find fleet details on the Air India website.