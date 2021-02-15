MIAMI – This Summer, Air Arabia’s (G9) Sharjah network will consist of 60 destinations, spanning 26 countries and eight regions.

Sharjah has 70% of the passenger occupancy of the Air Arabia Group and almost ten times that of Air Arabia Maroc’s (3O) second-placed Casablanca. The airline’s preparation for UAE airport estimates 5.4 million passengers, a figure reduced by 19%, or 1.3 million, compared with Summer 2019.

With over four out of ten seats and 24 routes, India and Saudi Arabia are by far the leading destinations for G9. Kuala Lumpur, its sole destination in South East Asia, will be so far its longest route with 5,533 kilometers. The airline is going to use A321neo.

Sarajevo International (SJJ) will be the next longest route with the least capacity of all destinations. This is one of the three Western, Central and Eastern European airports to be served. Others include Boryspil International Airport (KBP) and Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME).

A Hopeful Return

From Summer 2019, there are significant network adjustments, partially as it rebuilds again. Then, it had 76 destinations in 33 countries in Sharjah. According to Anna Aero, its top five routes were Muscat, Bahrain, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Karachi. Now it is Karachi, Dammam, Riyadh, Cairo, and Dhaka. This summer, Karachi will now weekly services.

Several different destinations will not be served this summer. These include Asmara, Bishkek, Grozny, Hargeisa, Lar, Mashhad, Najaf, Prague, Shiraz, Tehran Imam Khomeini, and Vienna, and most of them will come back. Iran has never been a large part of the G9 network. In Summer 2019, its four routes had a total capacity of 3% and it is hoped to return one day.

