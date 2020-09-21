MIAMI – For the first time, UPS Airlines (5X) is flying to Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, Vietnam. The cargo airline is using its Boeing freighters to open the two new routes.

On September 15, the 5X started the route between Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), China, and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport (SGN), Vietnam. On September 19, it added flights to Nội Bài International Airport (HAN).

Flights to Ho Chi Minh’s SZX will be operated four times per week using the Boeing 767-34AF freighter. Hanoi’s HAN service will be a single-weekly flight. 5X will use either the Boeing 747-400 or the 747-8 freighter for the HAN service, but the carrier has not specified which the aircraft.

In 2018, the cargo airline added 14 more 747-8F and 4 767s freighters to its fleet as cargo demand increased.

UPS Boeing 747-8F aircraft. Picture from CNBC.

New Competitive Market

The new market launch responds to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, said 5X Vietnam and Thailand Managing Director, Russel Reed. According to the director, the country’s dynamic workforce, market liberalization, and strategic location will ensure Vietnam’s position as an important manufacturing base.

Conducive to this goal, the carrier is expanding its network to allow one-day shipments from Asian destinations to Vietnam. In contrast, 5X US Europe and Australia shipments to Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi cities will arrive in two days.