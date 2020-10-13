MIAMI – This week, Emirates Airlines (EK) has celebrated the 20th anniversary of its awards program, Emirates Skywards.

The members come from 180 countries, with more than 32,000 are founding members, who joined back in 2000.

Photo: Luca FLores

Massive Growth after 15 Years

With the two-decade celebration comes the announcement that the number of members totals 27 million. Fifteen years ago, there were only 1 million members of Emirates Skywards. With 1.9 million located in India and the United Arab Emirates, there are also 2 million in Australia, 2.7 in the US, and 3.5 million members in the UK.

Beyond growth of members, the program itself has expanded, with 16 airline, 100 hotel, and 7 rental car partners. Emirates Skywards also has partnerships with 33 financial, 22 retail and lifestyle partners.

Mile pooling within families has been added in 2018, and this year, EK added an online shopping mall and credit card offerings. Emirates also offers logged in members different offers and deals which are personalized to the customer during the booking process.

PHoto: Luca Flores

About Emirates Skywards

In the last 20 years, Emirates Skywards has scooped up 50 different awards, scoring high with customer satisfaction and ranking among the best rewards programs in the world.

The program has four levels, Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. With the current coronavirus pandemic, the award tiers have had their review dates extended by a year. As well, miles also have gotten an extended validity.