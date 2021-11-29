MIAMI – National airline Air Serbia (JU) and Italy’s new flag carrier, ITA Airways (AZ), become partners with a new codeshare agreement.

The partnership is to provide passengers with a greater selection of destinations and improved connectivity via respective hub airports. Italy has a visa-free agreement with over 60 countries, including Serbia.

Joining Air Malta (KM), Air Europa (UX), and TAP Air Portugal (TP), JU is one of the first airlines to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AZ, which began operations in October of this year.

Air Serbia YU-APK Airbus A319-132. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Codeshare Destinations

According to a JU release, AZ flights from Rome to two foreign destinations – Athens and Tirana – as well as local flights to nine Italian destinations – Bari, Brindisi, Genoa, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Palermo, Turin, Trieste, and Venice – will carry Air Serbia’s JU flight code.

Conversely, the codeshare arrangement allows AZ to expand its network by adding its flight code to direct scheduled flights from Rome and Milan’s largest airport, Malpensa, to Belgrade operated by the Serbian national carrier.

In addition, AZ passengers will be able to fly to 11 choice foreign destinations via Belgrade, including Athens, Banjaluka, Bucharest, Ljubljana, Podgorica, Sarajevo, Sofia, Skopje, Thessaloniki, Tivat, and Tirana, which are all served by Air Serbia.