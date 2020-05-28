Airways Magazine

TAP Air Portugal To Resume Service From North America

May 28
2020
MIAMI – TAP Air Portugal (TP) will be re-opening its North American air service from June 4, with two weekly flights between Newark Liberty and Lisbon, following Portugal’s completion of its three phases of re-opening next week.

In a press release, TAP states that it plans to begin expanded service in July with flights to Lisbon from Philadelphia, Miami, and Toronto, along with two trips a week. In addition to reinstating former services, TAP is opening three new services this summer.

On July 1, the Lisbon-based carrier will start three weekly flights between Boston and Ponta Delgada in the Azores, adding twice-weekly service from Toronto to Ponta Delgada on July 2.

TAP Portugal has been confirmed as the launch operator for A330neo. (Credits: Airbuis)

New European routes

According to today’s press release, the airline is also set to launch three weekly flights between Montreal and Lisbon on July 30. By July, TAP will have returned 19 percent of its previous global network program, or 247 flights per week, including connecting to 21 European destinations.

In addition, in Portugal, Madeira will be linked twice a day from Lisbon and twice a week from Porto. Ponta Delgada will have regular service from Lisbon in the Azores, while Terceira will have three flights a week.

In the Algarve, Faro will now provide twice regular service from Lisbon. The airline has established and introduced TAP Clean & Safe, a modern and rigorous level of sanitation, health, and sanitary protection in accordance with the guidelines of EASA, IATA, DGS, and UCS.

On March 20, 2020, the airline, headquartered at it’s European hub, Lisbon Airport (LIS), announced temporary capacity reductions following travel restrictions and the drop in passenger demand.

At the time, the company’s network involved 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide, operating 3,000 weekly flights on a fleet of 85 Airbus aircraft and 21 aircraft in TAP Express livery.

TAP Air Portugal
0