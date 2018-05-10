Milan-Bergamo Airport Welcomes Air Arabia Egypt

MIAMI — On May 8, Milan-Bergamo Airport (BGY) celebrated the arrival of Air Arabia Egypt with the inaugural of its first twice-weekly service from its base at Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE).

Air Arabia Egypt is a joint venture between the Egyptian travel and tourism company, Travco Group, and Air Arabia. It flies, with its two Airbus A320 aircraft, from its base in HBE to Sohag, Egypt; Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and now Milan, Italy.

Air Arabia CEO, Adel Abdullah Ali; Air Arabia Egypt CEO, Gamal Abdel Nasser; Air Arabia Maroc CEO, Laila Mechbal; and SACBO’s Director of Commercial Aviation, Giacomo Cattaneo attended the launch of the new service.

Cattaneo admitted that they have worked closely with the carrier to open a direct link to Borg Al Arab and, alongside Air Arabia Maroc’s service to Morocco, “the airline group as a whole will offer 70,000 two-way seats from our gateway this summer,” he said.

“To be able to offer the vast Egyptian community in Milan and Northern Italy an alternative to existing flights to Egypt we’re hopeful, given the high demand, that it won’t be long before there will be further announcements with the carriers,” he added.

The Egyptian low-cost carrier will fly between BGY and HBE on Fridays and Sundays with its Airbus A320 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 174 passengers, in order to address the demand of the densely populated catchment area of Milan-Bergamo. Through a statement, BGY guaranteed that the airline has no direct competition on the airport pair.

According to BGY, the Air Arabia-associated carrier’s reopening of the link to Egypt foresees the African nation leap ahead of Norway, Estonia, Serbia, and Moldova thus becoming Milan-Bergamo’s 29th largest country market served.

Air Arabia has reported a profit of $27.8m for 2018 first quarter, which represents an increase of eight percent on the same period last year.

Also, the carrier announced that it carried over two million passengers during the quarter, with an 80 percent load seat factor (passengers carried as a percentage of available seats).