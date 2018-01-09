Airways Magazine

JetBlue to Launch New Services From Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

JetBlue to Launch New Services From Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

JetBlue to Launch New Services From Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood
January 09
15:12 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — JetBlue will launch two new nonstop services from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood to Santiago in the Dominican Republic (STI) and Grand Cayman (GCM) this year.

Flights between Fort Lauderdale and STI are set to start on June 14, 2018, and will be operated by a 150-seat Airbus A320 aircraft on a daily basis – subject to government approval.

JetBlue already has services to Santiago; it started flying the Dominican Republic with this destination in 2004, now the carrier serves five airports in the country – La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santiago and Santo Domingo. The new addition to the JetBlue’s network will now link Santiago with a fifth U.S. city nonstop.

FLL-STI Flight #345 STI-FLL Flight #344
8:30 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. 11:35 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Likewise, the new daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Cayman will start operations in October 2018; subject to government approval.

JetBlue already flies between Grand Cayman and New York’s JFK and seasonally from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Santiago and Grand Cayman become the 58th and 59th nonstop destination offered from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood by the carrier.

“With expanded Caribbean service in Fort Lauderdale, we are laying the groundwork for even more growth in already popular destinations,” said John Checketts, JetBlue’s Vice President Network Planning.

Checketts also solidified the carrier’s position in South Florida and the Caribbean where the airline plans to operate 140 daily flights in the coming years. “We’ve built a robust and successful network over the years,” he remarked.

JetBlue flies to 101 destinations in North, Central, and South America; including destinations in Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Maarten, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States.

0
Tags
Dominican RepublicGrand CaymanJetBlueSantiago

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.