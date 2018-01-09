JetBlue to Launch New Services From Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

MIAMI — JetBlue will launch two new nonstop services from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood to Santiago in the Dominican Republic (STI) and Grand Cayman (GCM) this year.

Flights between Fort Lauderdale and STI are set to start on June 14, 2018, and will be operated by a 150-seat Airbus A320 aircraft on a daily basis – subject to government approval.

JetBlue already has services to Santiago; it started flying the Dominican Republic with this destination in 2004, now the carrier serves five airports in the country – La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santiago and Santo Domingo. The new addition to the JetBlue’s network will now link Santiago with a fifth U.S. city nonstop.

FLL-STI Flight #345 STI-FLL Flight #344 8:30 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. 11:35 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Likewise, the new daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Cayman will start operations in October 2018; subject to government approval.

JetBlue already flies between Grand Cayman and New York’s JFK and seasonally from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Santiago and Grand Cayman become the 58th and 59th nonstop destination offered from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood by the carrier.

“With expanded Caribbean service in Fort Lauderdale, we are laying the groundwork for even more growth in already popular destinations,” said John Checketts, JetBlue’s Vice President Network Planning.

Checketts also solidified the carrier’s position in South Florida and the Caribbean where the airline plans to operate 140 daily flights in the coming years. “We’ve built a robust and successful network over the years,” he remarked.

JetBlue flies to 101 destinations in North, Central, and South America; including destinations in Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Maarten, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States.