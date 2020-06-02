Airways Magazine

easyJet Ready to Resume Route Schedules

June 02
17:40 2020
MIAMI – With most of the European countries lifting their lockdowns and travel restrictions, European low-cost carrier easyJet (U2) is ready to resume parts of its network schedules.

Following the airline’s recent announcements, U2 has today released more details about the routes it will operate from June 15 to June 30, 2020.

June 15-30 Routes

ROUTESTARTING DATE – FREQUENCY
Belfast – BirminghamJune 16 – Three weekly
Belfast – Bristol June 15 – Four weekly
Belfast – Edinburgh June 15 – One daily
Belfast – Glasgow June 15 – One daily
Belfast – Liverpool June 15 – One daily
Belfast – London Gatwick June 15 – One daily
Belfast – Newcastle June 15 – Four/five weekly
Geneva – PortoJune 16 – Four/six weekly
Geneva – LisbonJune 16 – Two/four weekly
Geneva – LisbonJune 16 – Two/four weekly
Geneva – NiceJune 15 – Four/seven weekly
Liverpool – Isle of ManJune 15 – Four weekly
London Gatwick – EdinburghJune 15 – One daily
London Gatwick – GlasgowJune 15 – One daily
London Gatwick – InvernessJune 15 – Three/four weekly
London Gatwick – Isle of ManJune 16 – Four weekly
London Gatwick – NiceJune 15 – Two/three weekly
Lyon – BordeauxJune 16 – Two weekly
Lyon – NantesJune 18 – Two weekly
Nice – BordeauxJune 16 – Two weekly
Nice – Lille fromJune 15 – Two/four weekly
Nice – NantesJune 18 – Two weekly
Nice – Paris CDGJune 16 – Four/five weekly
Nice – ToulouseJune 15 – Two/three weekly
Paris CDG – ToulouseJune 16 – THree/five weekly

easyjet also plans to restart from June 15 the following 51 routes from its second main hub in Europe, Milano Malpensa(MXP):

Alghero, Alicante, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Berlin-Tegel, Brindisi, Bristol, Cagliari, Catania, Khefalonia, Copenhagen, Corfù, Creta, Edinburgh, Faro, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Kos, La Valletta, Lamezia Terme, Lanzarote, Larnaca, Leucade, Lisbona, London-Gatwick, London-Luton, Luxembourg, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Marrakech, MarsAlam, Mykonos, Minorca, Naples, Olbia, Palermo, Palma de Maiorca, Paris – Charles De Gaulle, Prague, Rhodes, Santorini, Split, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Tenerife, Tirana, Zante, and Zara.

UK subsidiary for easyJet

easyjet announced as well about the future plan for its British subsidiary. 

This plan just sees three out of 10 routes of the original schedule still flying. The cancelations, following U2’s statement, are due to the lower demand the company has received from their costumers; the most affected routes are the ones to Italy and Spain.

Of course the situation is still under development. So far, 70% of the flights scheduled between July and September are to be grounded, but U2 underlines that starting next month, it plans to operate 1,022 routes, increasing to three-quarters in August.

Hence, as easyJet’s Chief Commercial and Planning Officer said, the carrier will continue to update its network following the developments of the different states in Europe.

easyJet’s goal is clear: to reach as many as possible destinations and resume as quickly as possible its original network schedule. Apart from this, the best forecast for a 2019-level recovery is for 2023 at the earliest.

Photo: Mark Harkin

FLEET DEVELOPMENT

On March 30, U2 announced it would fully ground its entire fleet until further notice due to the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments.

The orange carrier also announced that by the end of 2021, its fleet will be 51 aircraft smaller than it had planned prior to the Coronavirus crisis.

In addition, in terms of the new aircraft set to be delivered to the carrier, U2 and Airbus reached an agreement on postponing and making the delivery of the new airplanes purchased as flexible as possible in accordance with market demand.

Jobs forecast

In the wake of the worst crisis ever to have hit the aviation industry, U2 announced last week it plans to cut 30% of its staff to keep itself financially sustainable, affecting roughly 4300 employees.

However, U2’s CEO confirmed that as soon as the company is competitive again, all staff will be rehired by the airline.

About Author

Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009.

0