Garuda’s Citilink Welcomes its First A320neo

February 23
09:11 2017
MIAMI — Indonesian carrier Citilink has taken delivery of its first 180-seat Airbus A320neo (PK-GTA • MSN 7466), on a lease from Avolon.

This is the first of 35 A320neo that the subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia has on order. The purchase, signed in December 2012, was the first direct purchase by Citilink from Airbus, and it followed a previous order placed in 2011 by Garuda Indonesia for 15 A320ceo and 10 A320neo aircraft for operation by Citilink.

Citilink is a low-cost subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia, with an all-Airbus fleet comprised by 44 A320 aircraft, which serves more than 234 daily flights to 27 destinations, namely Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, Bandung, Banjarmasin, Denpasar, Balikpapan, Yogyakarta, Medan, Palembang, Padang, Makassar, Pekanbaru, Lombok, Bengkulu, Jambi, Semarang, Malang, Kupang, Pangkal Pinang, Tanjung Pandan, Solo, Palangkaraya, Pontianak, Manado, Aceh and Dili.

According to Airbus,  over 70 A320neo have been delivered to 19 customers worldwide.

Tags
A320A320neoAirbusCitylinkGarudaGaruda Indonesia

