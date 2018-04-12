Breaking: British Airways owner IAG purchases 4.61% of Norwegian Air Shuttle

MONACO — European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is trading up over 20% amid news that the International Airlines Group has purchased a 4.61% stake in the carrier. In a statement on IAG’s investor relations site, the company said: “The minority investment is intended to establish a position from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian.”

Responding to reports that IAG has made an offer to purchase Norwegian outright, IAG Chief Financial Officer Enrique Dupuy de Lôme said: “IAG confirms that no such discussions have taken place to date, that it has taken no decision to make an offer at this time and that there is no certainty that any such decision will be made.”

The International Airlines Group owns a portfolio of airlines throughout Europe including Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL, and Vueling. The addition of Norwegian Air to their portfolio greatly alters the low-cost airline industry in Europe. IAG already owns two direct low-cost competitors to Norwegian Air in Vueling and LEVEL. Barcelona based Vueling operates a fleet of 100+ A320 family aircraft and has established itself as the dominant low-cost carrier in Spain. LEVEL, which began operations in June of 2017, operates two A330-200s and is a direct response by IAG to the growing threat of Norwegian’s long-haul arm.

In addition, IAG is minority owned (20.01%) by Qatar Airways who also owns a 49% stake in Air Italy (formerly Meridiana). Qatar has ambitions to turn Air Italy into a major transatlantic carrier with a fleet of 30 787-8 Dreamliners and 20 737 MAX 8s, and five A330-200s. The first A330-200 for Air Italy is currently being painted into the Air Italy livery before it begins domestic Italian flights in May.