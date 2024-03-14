Airbus Unveils OpenCargoLab for Innovation in Airfreight

DALLAS — Airbus has launched the OpenCargoLab, a new initiative to revolutionize the airfreight industry. This collaborative effort aims to bring together leading cargo companies across the airfreight ecosystem.

Airbus’s OpenCargoLab collaboration includes airlines (KLM Cargo), logistics providers (Kuehne+Nagel), handling specialists (Swissport), IT solution developers (CHAMP Cargosystems), and airport operators (Fraport).

Etihad Cargo has ordered seven A350Fs. Photo: Airbus.

A Focus on Digitalization, Efficiency

The OpenCargoLab will focus on developing digital, resource-saving concepts that will boost the efficiency of airfreight processes. As reported by Airbus, this focus on digitalization aligns with the manufacturer’s forecast of a 50% growth in the global airfreight market by 2042.

This initiative mainly focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to be at the forefront of this growth. Airbus forecasts a demand for around 400 widebody freighters in the region over the next two decades.

Cathay Cargo A350F. Render: Airbus

Future Outlook, Testing Ground

The OpenCargoLab is expected to explore the potential of fostering technologies like augmented reality (AR) and robotics to optimize data connectivity throughout the airfreight market.

“With the OpenCargoLab, we benefit from a holistic think tank for the dynamically growing cargo market and thus an agile environment for developing innovations connecting the airfreight market of today and tomorrow. We are very excited to have established a thought leadership platform where experienced partners can drive the airfreight sector to become even more efficient, sustainable and connected.” Marvin Ehrmann, Head of Airbus’ OpenCargoLab

Airbus has also stated that it has established a dedicated test field for its OpenCargoLab concept. The test field is located at its Cargo Competence Center in Bremen, Germany.

This facility will include a replica of the A350F fuselage, allowing researchers to validate their findings in a real-world environment. The Bremen Center is already known for its innovative cargo loading systems, and the OpenCargoLab will further solidify its position at the forefront of airfreight technology.

Feature Image: Airbus A350F First Livery Contest. Image: Airbus