airBaltic Reports Record 2023 Annual Results

DALLAS — Today, airBaltic (BT) announced its 2023 Annual Results. The airline hosted a press conference in its Riga training center and reported record revenue and profit for the year 2023. The airline exceeded its pre-pandemic revenue and is performing better financially than before the pandemic.

airBaltic operated 44,113 flights in 2023 on 126 different routes, registering a profit of EUR 34 million and recovering from the financial loss in 2022. The airline carried 4.5 million passengers in 2023, up 36% over 2022. The load factor increased from 71% to 77%. The airline’s workforce also grew to 2500 employees.

Fuel costs as total revenue share reached an all-time high in 2022. In 2023, the fuel cost decreased from around USD 1100 to USD 900 per tonne.

The executive board members of airBaltic at the press conference in Riga. Photo: airBaltic

airBaltic’s Operation

airBaltic remains the first operator out of Riga (RIX), Tallinn (TLL), and Tampere (TMP), operating a single fleet of A220-300s, of which the airline is the largest operator in the world. BT closed the year with 46 aircraft in its fleet, with more coming in 2024.

In 2023, airBaltic celebrated an additional order for 30 more Airbus A220-300s, with 20 purchase rights, potentially flying a fleet of 100 A220s. The airline further expanded its new network to a record number of destinations at 38 destinations, opening a seasonal base for winter in Gran Canaria. BT signed code-sharing agreements with Delta Air Lines (DL) and Turkish Airlines (TK).

“2023 was a very successful year of growth for airBaltic. With a record-breaking revenue of well above half a billion euros, the highest profit in the company’s history, impressive record EBITDAR of EUR 159 million, and other positive business indicators, airBaltic has surpassed the pre-pandemic level.” Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic.

airBaltic’s A220-300 in Amsterdam Schiphol. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Future Outlook

airBaltic plans to operate over 130 routes in 2024 and upgrade its aircraft with SpaceX Starlink, becoming the first European airline to install the system on board. The airline has predicted an outlook between EUR 750 to 800 million in revenue, totaling over 70.000 flights in 2024.

At the end of 2023, Martin Gauss, airBaltic’s President and CEO, confirmed its confidence in the A220 in an interview with Airways. During the event in Riga, he confirmed the intention to shape the airline’s business model around the -300 variant of the A220.

Mr Gauss also suggested that a larger aircraft could help the airline serve busier routes during peak seasons. The airline is also preparing for its IPO at Nasdaq Riga, and considering a potential second location is under examination.

“airBaltic has started 2024 on a strong note, and currently, our focus is on continuing our path to a potential initial public offering (IPO). Our core objectives remain unchanged – to ensure the best connectivity between the Baltics and the world, as well as enhance the passenger experience and deliver a fundamental contribution to the economy.” Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic.

Feature Image: airBaltic YL-AAQ Airbus A220-371. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways